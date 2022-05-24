Trending
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams

By Alex Butler
Former Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) was promoted up the depth chart in 2021 after several season-ending injuries to his teammates in the preseason. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.

The Colts also center Alex Mollette.

Williams appeared in 13 games last season with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed with the Ravens' practice squad in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, was promoted to the active roster and ran for 185 yards and a score on 35 carries in 2021. He also caught nine passes for 84 yards.

Williams had a season-high 94 yards from scrimmage and a score in his first career start, a Sept. 13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams entered the 2021 campaign as a backup option, but was promoted up the depth chart after several injuries to other Ravens running backs.

Starter J.K. Dobbins sustained a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Fellow running back Gus Edwards also sustained a season-ending ACL injury during the preseason.

The Ravens placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on Williams in March, but later withdrew that tenure, which made him a free agent.

He now is expected to compete for a backup role with Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Deon Jackson, D'vonte Price and C.J. Verdell.

The Colts signed Hines to a three-year extension in September. Jackson spent last season as a backup. The Colts signed Lindsay last week in free agency. Price and Verdell joined the team earlier this month as undrafted free agent signings.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 2,171 yards from scrimmage in 17 starts last season. The All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection helped the Colts post the second-most rushing yards in the NFL in 2021, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Colts started their first session of organized team activities Tuesday. Colts players will report for mandatory minicamp June 7. The Colts start their preseason schedule with a game against the Buffalo Bills at 4 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

