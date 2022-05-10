Tom Brady to join Fox Sports broadcasting crew -- whenever he retires

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is seen during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on January 23. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst," Fox Sports said in a tweet.
Tom Brady, pictured here in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers
in the AFC Championship Game on January 27, 2002, will participate in his 23rd NFL season this fall. File Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI
"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," he wrote of his broadcasting plans.
Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other quarterback in NFL history. He won six titles with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay in 2020.
Brady's NFL career records include most passing yards (84,520) and most touchdown passes (624). He also beat out all of his younger competitors last season with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, a league best.