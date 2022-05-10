Tom Brady to join Fox Sports broadcasting crew -- whenever he retires

1/4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is seen during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on January 23. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady said on Tuesday that he plans to become a broadcaster after he retires from pro football -- whenever that is. Brady acknowledged his intention to join the Fox broadcasting team and cover the NFL. Advertisement

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is planning to return this fall for his 23rd season in the league. The 44-year-old quarterback retired for a brief period in February. He unretired about six weeks later.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst," Fox Sports said in a tweet.

Brady seemed to ease the minds of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans with tweet on Tuesday.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers," he wrote of his broadcasting plans.

Brady has won more Super Bowls than any other quarterback in NFL history. He won six titles with the New England Patriots and one with Tampa Bay in 2020.

Brady's NFL career records include most passing yards (84,520) and most touchdown passes (624). He also beat out all of his younger competitors last season with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, a league best.