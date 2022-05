1/5

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and the Los Angles Rams will host the Denver Broncos on Christmas as part of the 2022 NFL season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will host quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day in Inglewood, Calif., the NFL announced Tuesday. The game will air at 4:30 p.m. EST Dec. 25 on CBS and Nickelodeon and marks the first time Nickelodeon's slime-centric broadcast will air on Christmas. Viewers will be able to stream the matchup on Paramount+. Advertisement

The Broncos' Week 8 matchup also was released earlier this off-season. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Several other 2022 matchups leaked earlier this off-season. The league announced during the 2022 NFL Draft that the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 15 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans at 7:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 19 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Minnesota Vikings at 8:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints in the first of this season's five international games. That NFC matchup will kick off at 9:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The New York Giants will face the Green Bay Packers at 9:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the Seattle Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. EST Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The Arizona Cardinals also will face the San Francisco 49ers at 8 p.m. EST Nov. 21 at Stadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Full schedules for the 2022 NFL season will be released at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on NFL Network.