NFL
May 6, 2022 / 10:17 AM

Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB

By Alex Butler
Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB
Drew Lock joined the Seattle Seahawks this off-season through a trade with the Denver Broncos. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks don't expect to make a trade for Baker Mayfield or any other veteran quarterback this off-season, coach Pete Carroll said during a recent radio interview.

Carroll commented on the team's quarterback situation Thursday on Seattle Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM. The Seahawks traded longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson in March to the Denver Broncos.

"I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all," Carroll said. "I don't see that happening. We're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club. Meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off.

"There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

Drew Lock, who came to Seattle in the Wilson trade, and longtime backup Geno Smith top the Seahawks depth chart at the quarterback position. Backup quarterback Jacob Eason also is on the Seahawks roster.

Carroll said Lock and Smith know that the "competition is on" to determine the Seahawks' starter in 2022.

"All three of our guys have great arms," Carroll said. "They can rip the ball around the field. They are really talented, arm-talent wise. They are big, sharp and move the ball well. Right now, you can't tell the difference from one thrower to the next because they can all just chuck it."

Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns this off-season. The AFC North franchise traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in March.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nick Foles and Cam Newton are among the top free agent quarterbacks still available.

The Seahawks ranked 23rd in passing yards and 31st in passing attempts last season. They totaled the 10th-most passing touchdowns, but led the league with 30 interceptions thrown.

Lock completed 60.4% of his throws for 787 yards, two scores and two interceptions in six games last season. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft completed 59.3% of his throws for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his first 24 NFL appearances.

Smith, who joined the Seahawks in 2020, completed 68.4% of his passes for 702, yards, five scores and one interception in four games last season in Seattle. The second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft appeared in 45 games over his last eight seasons.

The Seahawks did not pick a quarterback with any of their seven selections last week in the 2022 NFL Draft. They snagged former Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with their first pick at No. 9 overall.

Carroll said he believes Lock would have been the first quarterback selected if he would have been part of the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The Seahawks host rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday. They start organized team activities May 23 and mandatory minicamp June 7.

