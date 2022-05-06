Las Vegas Raiders abruptly part ways with team president Dan Ventrelle

Dan Ventrelle said he was fired by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (pictured) in retaliation for raising concerns about a hostile work environment within the organization, as well as alleged misconduct by the owner. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Friday that Dan Ventrelle will no longer serve as team president. Davis revealed his decision in a short statement posted to Twitter. He declined to provide a reason for Ventrelle's departure from the franchise. Advertisement

"Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization," Davis said in the statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Hours later, Ventrelle addressed his exit from the Raiders in a lengthy statement. Ventrelle said he was fired by Davis in retaliation for raising concerns about a hostile work environment within the organization, as well as alleged misconduct by the owner.

"Today, Mark Davis terminated my employment as president of the Las Vegas Raiders," Ventrelle said. "I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as general counsel and president.

"I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern."

Advertisement

RELATED Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Ventrelle noted that he brought up the issues to Davis, who was dismissive of his concerns. That led Ventrelle to inform the NFL about the accusations.

"Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark's unacceptable response," Ventrelle said. "Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns.

"I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees."

Ventrelle concluded the message by saying he could seek legal action, potentially for wrongful termination.

"I remain committed to doing everything in my power to support the Raiders and the Las Vegas community I now call home," he said. "I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time."

Ventrelle was named team president after the 2021 season after taking over on an interim basis when Marc Badain stepped down in July.

Ventrelle, who joined the Raiders in 2003, previously served as executive vice president and general counsel and had been with the organization for 18 years.