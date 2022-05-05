Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy

Former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53), shown Dec. 2, 2018, totaled 66 tackles and five sacks last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday, the team announced. Terms of the contract were not disclosed. Advertisement

"I am just so excited to be part of the 'Bolt Gang,'" Van Noy said in a video posted to the Chargers' official Twitter account. "Very excited to get to work. I'm ready to get to work with all of the great players that we have here."

WHAT THE frick IS UP KYLE— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 5, 2022

Van Noy is the latest defensive addition for the Chargers, who have prioritized that unit this off-season. Los Angeles previously traded for All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack and also signed Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency.

The New England Patriots released Van Noy in March, putting an end to his second tenure with the organization. According to Spotrac, the move cleared about $4.1 million in salary-cap space.

The 31-year-old Van Noy played in 16 regular-season games for the Patriots last season. He totaled 66 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and 10 pass breakups.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound linebacker had signed a two-year, $12 million pact -- including $6 million guaranteed -- with the Patriots in March 2021 after he was released by the Miami Dolphins.

Van Noy was part of two Super Bowl championship teams from 2016-19 while playing for the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2020.

The Detroit Lions selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of BYU. He has compiled 424 total tackles and 28.5 sacks over 111 career games.

