1/5

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany, in one of five 2022 international series NFL games, the NFL announced Wednesday. The Buccaneers will battle the Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. EST Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena. The fourth international series game of the season will air on NFL Network. Advertisement

NFL Network also will air the first game of the series, which features the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. That game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The New York Giants will face the Green Bay Packers at 9:30 a.m. EDT Oct. 9 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. That game also will air on NFL Network.

The Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in the third game of the international series. That game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. EDT from London's Wembley Stadium and will air on ESPN+.

Advertisement

The final game of the series will be an NFC West division matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. EST Nov. 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and will air on ESPN.

The NFL announced in February that it would hold four games in Germany over the next four seasons. Frankfurt will join Munich as a future host site.

The Jaguars will play their ninth international game, more than any team in the NFL. They are 4-4 in their previous eight appearances.