Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (R) now is under contract for the next four seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett agreed to a three-year contract extension, Jarrett confirmed Tuesday on Instagram. Jarrett posted the news of his extension on his Instagram story. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and WSB-TV Atlanta that the pact is worth up to $51 million. Jarrett will receive $34.5 million guaranteed at signing. Advertisement

He is set to make up to $67 million with the franchise, including his previous contract. Jarrett signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Falcons in 2019. His base salary for 2022 will be $16.5 million.

Jarrett's new deal will keep him under contract with the NFC South franchise through the 2025 season.

Jarrett, 29, joined the Falcons as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive lineman totaled 59 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, a pass defensed and a fumble recovery in 17 starts last season.

Jarrett was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and 2020. He has missed just two games since his rookie season. Jarrett earned 95 starts and appeared in 110 games over his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Advertisement

The Falcons are set to meet for off-season team activities May 24. They start mandatory minicamp June 14.