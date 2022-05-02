Trending
Advertisement
NFL
May 2, 2022 / 9:45 PM

NFL finds no evidence to support ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson's tanking claims

By Connor Grott
NFL finds no evidence to support ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson's tanking claims
In February, former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson alleged that the Browns had a "four-year plan" that incentivized losing during the first two years of his tenure. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The NFL announced Monday that an independent review found "no evidence" to corroborate allegations made by former head coach Hue Jackson that the Cleveland Browns "paid or otherwise provided incentives to lose games" during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam fired Jackson just eight games into the 2018 campaign after the coach compiled a 3-36-1 overall record over his two-plus years at the helm of the team.

Advertisement

In February, Jackson alleged that the Browns had a "four-year plan" that incentivized losing during the first two years of his tenure. He later softened those pay-to-lose allegations.

After a 60-day review, the NFL said a team of independent investigators -- led by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White, who also is investigating tanking accusations made against the Miami Dolphins by former coach Brian Flores -- determined that "none of the allegations could be substantiated."

RELATED Ex-NFL coach Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose games

The league said Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators, but he ultimately did not. Investigators, however, had access to public statements and filings he had previously made, as well as his testimony in a previous arbitration hearing.

Advertisement

The NFL also noted that Jimmy Haslam was interviewed, in addition to other current and former members of the organization. The Browns also provided documents to help aid the investigation.

"The investigation found no evidence to suggest that the Browns' four-year plan or the club's ownership or football personnel sought to lose or incentivized losses and made no decisions deliberately to weaken the team to secure a more favorable draft position," the NFL said in a statement.

RELATED NFL to file motion to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration

The Browns released a brief statement in response to the league's findings.

"We appreciate the independent investigation led by Mary Jo White and the Debevoise team which brings closure to these allegations that Hue Jackson publicly recanted shortly after they were made and that we've known all along are categorically false," the team said.

"As we've previously stated, we welcomed this investigation because the integrity of our game is something that should not be taken lightly and an independent review was crucial in bringing a conclusion to this matter."

RELATED Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: Brian Flores claims 'false;' NFL to investigate

Jackson is now the head football coach at Grambling State.

Latest Headlines

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for PEDs
NFL // 3 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for PEDs
May 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the league announced Monday.
NFL Draft 2022: Falcons take Desmond Ridder, Titans select Malik Willis in third
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Falcons take Desmond Ridder, Titans select Malik Willis in third
April 29 (UPI) -- After just one quarterback went in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons ended the 54-pick gap between quarterbacks by selecting Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in Friday's third round.
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
April 29 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers on Friday finally selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft to aid star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
April 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they won't pick up the fifth-year contract options on any of their three first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft.
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
NFL // 3 days ago
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars used two first-round picks on defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft. Travon Walker said he is ready to work amid high expectations, while Devin Lloyd can't wait to face tough AFC South opponents.
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- Cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't know exactly which NFL team would draft him, but his intuition and bond with New York Jets coach Robert Saleh provided some hints before he joined the franchise.
NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- Defenders Nakobe Dean and David Ojabo, running back Breece Hall and several quarterbacks are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top available prospects on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The majority of the 2022 NFL Draft, an NBA playoff series finale and the end of the NHL regular season highlight the weekend sports schedule.
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- Defensive players dominated the early portion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. The night then took an erratic turn with nine first-round trades, the most since 2010.
Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Cardinals
NFL // 4 days ago
Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Cardinals
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death
James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL's Bruins, Hurricanes to start 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement