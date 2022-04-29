Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), shown Oct. 4, 2021, has rushed for 3,087 yards and 28 touchdowns over his three NFL seasons. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they won't pick up the fifth-year contract options on any of their three first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft. The Raiders selected defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 overall pick that year, then drafted running back Josh Jacobs with the 24th pick. Las Vegas took safety Johnathan Abram at No. 27. Advertisement

While Ferrell and Abram were considered reaches at the time, Jacobs compiled a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons in each of his first two seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

"We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward," Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said in a statement.

The three players were drafted by the Raiders' previous regime of general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden.

By not picking up the options, Ziegler and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels are taking a wait-and-see approach to the roster they inherited in January. The options would have carried price tags of $11.5 million for Ferrell, $8.03 million for Jacobs and $7.90 million for Abram in 2023.

Ferrell has recorded just eight sacks in his NFL career thus far -- 4.5 as a rookie, two in 2020 and 1.5 last season. Abram, who has dealt with multiple shoulder injuries, has notched 207 total tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery over his three seasons.

Jacobs, meanwhile, has rushed for 3,087 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first three seasons. His rushing totals have decreased from 1,150 yards as a rookie to 1,065 yards in 2020 to 872 yards last year.