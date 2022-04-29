NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule

1/5

A Minnesota Vikings fan and Detroit Lions fan enjoy the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The majority of the 2022 NFL Draft, an NBA playoff series finale and the end of the NHL regular season highlight the weekend sports schedule. The continuation of MLB and domestic soccer league campaigns, NASCAR races and a PGA Tour tournament also air from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

In addition, viewers can tune in Saturday for UFC fights and a duo of boxing title bouts.

But hundreds of the best college football stars will take the literal stage this weekend in Las Vegas for the final six rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft took place Thursday as 32 players were selected by various NFL franchises. Second- and third-round coverage will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. The final four rounds will air starting at noon Saturday.

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air the draft live from Las Vegas. The event will take place between the Caesars Forum conference center and the Westin Las Vegas.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Houston Texans are slated to make the first five picks in Friday's second round.

NBA playoffs

One first-round NBA playoff series remains unsettled. Star guard Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The No. 7 seed Timberwolves host the No. 2 Grizzlies in the first NBA game of the weekend at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

The winner of the Western Conference series will face the No. 3 Golden State Warriors, who beat the No. 6 Denver Nuggets 4-1 in the first round.

The Milwaukee Bucks battle the Boston Celtics in the first second-round game of the playoffs. Game 1 of that Eastern Conference series tips off at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC.

The Timberwolves then could face the Grizzlies in a potential Game 7 at 3:30 p.m. on the same network.

NHL finales

The 2021-22 NHL regular-season also ends this weekend, with 15 games Friday and another Sunday.

Several seeds are still to be determined for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The St. Louis Blues, who are battling the Minnesota Wild for home-ice advantage in the first round, host the Vegas Golden Knights in their regular-season finale at 8 p.m. Friday on NHL Network.

The Wild host the Colorado Avalanche at the same time on ESPN+. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are also battling for playoff positioning. The Stars host the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. The Predators battle the Arizona Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+.

No NHL teams are scheduled to play Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets host the Seattle Kraken in the finale regular season game of the NHL campaign at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+. That game, which was postponed from mid-April due to extreme snowfall in Winnipeg.

The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs start Monday and run through late June.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Soccer

La Liga: Cadiz at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: PSG at Strasbourg at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Golf

Mexico Open: Second round from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

NFL Draft

Second- and third-round coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

NHL

Blackhawks at Sabres at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Bruins at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Panthers at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Red Wings at Devils at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Rangers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Flyers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Blue Jackets at Penguins at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Lightning at Islanders at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Golden Knights at Blues at 8 p.m. on NHL Network

Avalanche at Wild at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Flames at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Stars at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Canucks at Oilers at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Kraken at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Predators at Coyotes at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA playoffs

Game 6: Grizzlies at Timberwolves at 9 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

Yankees at Royals at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Nationals at Giants at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United at 7 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Burnley at Watford at 9:30 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: VfL Bochum at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Mainz at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Espanyol at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS: Austin at Houston at 1:30 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Cincinnati at Toronto at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Athletic Club at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Salt Lake at 3:30 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Atlanta at Montreal at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Colorado at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL Draft

Fourth- through seventh-round coverage at noon on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC

Golf

Mexico Open: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

MLB

Angels at White Sox at 4 p.m. on FS1

Phillies at Mets at 7 p.m. on FS1

NASCAR

Xfinity Series A-Game 200 at 1:30 p.m. on FS1

Boxing

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano at 10:30 p.m. on DAZN

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson at 11:15 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Soccer

Serie A: Venezia at Juventus at 6:30 a.m. on beIN Sports

Premier League: Chelsea at Everton at 9 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Norwich City Aston Villa at 10 a.m. on CNBC

Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham at 11 a.m. on USA

Seria A: Inter Milan at Udinese at noon on beIN Sports

MLS: San Jose at NYCFC at 1 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Mallorca at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at Nashville at 4 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Minnesota at LAFC at 10 p.m. on FS1

Golf

Mexico Open: Fourth round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

NBA playoffs

Game 1: Bucks at Celtics at 1 p.m. on ABC

Game 7 (If necessary): Timberwolves at Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

NHL

Kraken at Jets at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Cup Series Drydene 400 at 3 p.m. on FS1

MLB

Phillies at Mets at 7 p.m. on ESPN