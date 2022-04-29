NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick

April 29 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers on Friday finally selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft to aid star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who extended the franchise's streak of not drafting a receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to take a pass-catcher on the second day of this year's draft.

Gutekunst traded both of the Packers' second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the division rival Minnesota Vikings for the No. 34 overall pick. With that selection, Green Bay selected North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

Watson was the seventh receiver taken in the draft, and the first on Day 2.

The 22-year-old Watson became the latest second-round receiver drafted by the Packers, joining names like Davante Adams (No. 53 overall in 2014), Randall Cobb (No. 64 in 2011) and Jordy Nelson (No. 36 in 2008) -- all of whom developed into some of Rodgers' favorite targets.

"We've had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay," Rodgers said Thursday night on The Pat McAfee Show after the team didn't grab a receiver in the first round. "You look at Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones in the third round, obviously Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good."

Earlier this off-season, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay also lost wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Green Bay declined to address its receiver issue Thursday and instead focused on defense. The franchise took a pair of Georgia teammates in the opening round, using the No. 22 overall selection on linebacker Quay Walker and the No. 28 pick on defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

The Packers haven't taken a receiver in the first round since Florida State's Javon Walker in 2002.

To begin the second round of this year's draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Houston defensive end Logan Hall. The Packers then grabbed Watson at No. 34 overall.

The Tennessee Titans had the No. 35 pick and selected Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary. Iowa State running back Breece Hall then became the first tailback to be selected this year after the New York Jets chose him with the 36th pick.

The Houston Texans added Baylor safety Jalen Pitre with the No. 37 overall selection. The Atlanta Falcons, who selected USC receiver Drake London in the first round, addressed their pass-rush woes by selecting Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38.