Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 29, 2022 / 9:03 PM

NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick

By Connor Grott

April 29 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers on Friday finally selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft to aid star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who extended the franchise's streak of not drafting a receiver in the first round to 20 years Thursday, didn't wait long to take a pass-catcher on the second day of this year's draft.

Advertisement

Gutekunst traded both of the Packers' second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the division rival Minnesota Vikings for the No. 34 overall pick. With that selection, Green Bay selected North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

Watson was the seventh receiver taken in the draft, and the first on Day 2.

RELATED NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2

The 22-year-old Watson became the latest second-round receiver drafted by the Packers, joining names like Davante Adams (No. 53 overall in 2014), Randall Cobb (No. 64 in 2011) and Jordy Nelson (No. 36 in 2008) -- all of whom developed into some of Rodgers' favorite targets.

"We've had a lot of success with second- and third-round receivers in Green Bay," Rodgers said Thursday night on The Pat McAfee Show after the team didn't grab a receiver in the first round. "You look at Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, James Jones in the third round, obviously Davante Adams in the second round. Those guys turned out pretty good."

RELATED Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense

Earlier this off-season, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay also lost wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Green Bay declined to address its receiver issue Thursday and instead focused on defense. The franchise took a pair of Georgia teammates in the opening round, using the No. 22 overall selection on linebacker Quay Walker and the No. 28 pick on defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

The Packers haven't taken a receiver in the first round since Florida State's Javon Walker in 2002.

RELATED Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram

To begin the second round of this year's draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Houston defensive end Logan Hall. The Packers then grabbed Watson at No. 34 overall.

The Tennessee Titans had the No. 35 pick and selected Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary. Iowa State running back Breece Hall then became the first tailback to be selected this year after the New York Jets chose him with the 36th pick.

The Houston Texans added Baylor safety Jalen Pitre with the No. 37 overall selection. The Atlanta Falcons, who selected USC receiver Drake London in the first round, addressed their pass-rush woes by selecting Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie at No. 38.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
NFL // 2 hours ago
Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
April 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they won't pick up the fifth-year contract options on any of their three first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft.
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
NFL // 4 hours ago
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars used two first-round picks on defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft. Travon Walker said he is ready to work amid high expectations, while Devin Lloyd can't wait to face tough AFC South opponents.
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
NFL // 6 hours ago
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- Cornerback Sauce Gardner didn't know exactly which NFL team would draft him, but his intuition and bond with New York Jets coach Robert Saleh provided some hints before he joined the franchise.
NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
NFL // 9 hours ago
NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- Defenders Nakobe Dean and David Ojabo, running back Breece Hall and several quarterbacks are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top available prospects on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
NFL // 12 hours ago
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The majority of the 2022 NFL Draft, an NBA playoff series finale and the end of the NHL regular season highlight the weekend sports schedule.
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
NFL // 1 day ago
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- Defensive players dominated the early portion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. The night then took an erratic turn with nine first-round trades, the most since 2010.
Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Cardinals
NFL // 22 hours ago
Ravens trade WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown to Cardinals
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft, the teams announced.
Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for two 2022 NFL Draft picks
NFL // 23 hours ago
Titans trade WR A.J. Brown to Eagles for two 2022 NFL Draft picks
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in exchange for first- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft 2022: Saints, Lions trade up for WRs Olave, Williams
NFL // 23 hours ago
NFL Draft 2022: Saints, Lions trade up for WRs Olave, Williams
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions each traded away picks to move up in the first-round order and selected respective wide receivers Chris Olave and Jameson Williams on Thursday in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option
NFL // 1 day ago
Giants decline QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option
LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants opted not to pick up the fifth-year option in quarterback Daniel Jones' rookie contract, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
NFL Draft, NBA playoffs, NHL finales pack weekend sports schedule
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
Trade frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
NFL Draft 2022: Jets' Gardner watched Revis clips, bonded with coach before pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement