NFL Draft 2022: Dean, Hall, Ojabo, QBs among top available on Day 2

Michigan's David Ojabo (55) is one of the top remaining prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- Defenders Nakobe Dean and David Ojabo, running back Breece Hall and several quarterbacks are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top available prospects on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas. Second-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Third-round coverage will follow on the same networks. The final four rounds of the draft will air Saturday. Advertisement

Trades highlighted the first day of the draft Thursday and reshuffled the selection order in the second round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have the No. 33 overall selection and are scheduled to launch the second round. The Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Houston Texans also have Top 5 picks in the second round.

Just one quarterback, Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh, was selected in the first round. Malik Willis from Liberty, Matt Corral from Mississippi and Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati were among the other quarterbacks who were expected first-round selections.

Several of those top passers should be picked in the second or third round.

No running backs were picked on Day 1. Iowa State's Breece Hall, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III, Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller and Georgia's James Cook are among the top prospects at the position.

Western Michigan's Skyy Moore, North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Georgia's George Pickens and Alabama's John Metchie III are among the top wide receivers still available. Six wide receivers were selected in the first round.

Here are my top overall targets for Day 2:

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The 5-foot-11 linebacker was an expected Day 1 selection, but slipped out of the first round. Dean, an All-American at Georgia, could be a great fit as the second pick in the second round due to the Minnesota Vikings needs at linebacker.

The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Houston Texans and New York Jets also pick early and need depth at the position.

David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound pass rusher was considered an easy first-round pick before he tore his Achilles at his pro day last month at Michigan. The second-team All-American played alongside No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson while with the Wolverines.

He totaled 11 sacks and a school-record five forced fumbles last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Texans, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams I expect to consider picking Ojabo on Friday.

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Breece Hall is my favorite running back of the draft class. He drew comparisons to former Bears playmaker Matt Forte during the pre-draft process. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound running back would be a great fit for the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals or Cincinnati Bengals on Friday or Saturday.

Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Corral drew first-round projections throughout the draft process, but didn't hear his name called Thursday in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound passer will likely compete with former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis to be the first quarterback taken Friday.

Corral would be undersized as an NFL quarterback, but his production in college made him into a stellar prospect.

The Lions, Texans, Panthers, Falcons and Seahawks all pick in the Top 10 on Friday and each team needs a quarterback.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

I expected Willis to be the first quarterback selected Thursday, but the former Liberty star slipped out of the first round. Willis is arguably the most athletic quarterback in the class, with great movement as a runner and a strong arm.

The 6-foot, 219-pound quarterback also is a bit undersized, but his athletic upside could provide a great boost for any offense.

I think his best landing spot would be with the Seahawks, but several other franchises will likely target Willis in the second round.

Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Raimann, a 6-foot-6, 303-pound offensive tackle, should be the first offensive lineman to come off the board Friday.

The Jaguars, Jets, Steelers, Titans, Packers, Cardinals and Colts are among the teams I expect to target Raimann in the second round.

Honorable mentions: Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota; Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson; Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington; Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State; Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State; Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Draft order

Second round

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. Tennessee Titans

4. New York Giants

5. Houston Texans

6. New York Jets

7. Chicago Bears

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Indianapolis Colts

11. Atlanta Falcons

12. Cleveland Browns

13. Baltimore Ravens

14. Detroit Lions

15. Washington Commanders

16. Chicago Bears

17. New Orleans Saints

18. Kansas City Chiefs

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Green Bay Packers

22. New England Patriots

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. Green Bay Packers

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Denver Broncos

Third round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. New York Giants

4. Houston Texans

5. Tennessee Titans

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. Chicago Bears

8. Seattle Seahawks

9. Indianapolis Colts

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Denver Broncos

12. Baltimore Ravens

13. Minnesota Vikings

14. Cleveland Browns

15. Los Angeles Chargers

16. Houston Texans

17. New York Giants

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Philadelphia Eagles

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Las Vegas Raiders

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. New England Patriots

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Denver Broncos

33. Detroit Lions

34. Washington Commanders

35. Cleveland Browns

36. Arizona Cardinals

37. New York Jets

38. Miami Dolphins

39. Kansas City Chiefs

40. Los Angeles Rams

41. San Francisco 49ers