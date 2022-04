The Philadelphia Eagles traded for and agreed to a four-year contract with Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans traded star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in exchange for first- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. A league source told UPI that Brown and the Eagles also agreed to a four-year contract worth $100 million. The Titans and Eagles announced the trade in the middle of the first-round Thursday in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Brown, 24, joined the Titans as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection totaled 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season.

The Titans went on to select former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks at No. 18 overall, the first-round pick they acquired in the trade. Their new third-round pick is the No. 101 overall selection.

Brown is expected to start alongside wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the Eagles in 2022. The Eagles traded up in the first round to pick Smith with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.