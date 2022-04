Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (R), who was traded Thursday to the Arizona Cardinals, will catch passes from quarterback Kyler Murray in 2022. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday during the 2022 NFL Draft, the teams announced. The Ravens sent Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals in the swap. The Cardinals sent the Ravens the No. 23 overall pick in the first round. Advertisement

The Ravens later traded the No. 23 pick to the Buffalo Bills, who selected former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Brown, 24, joined the Ravens as the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled a career-high 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores in 16 starts last season.

Brown caught 58 passes for 769 yards and a career-high eight scores in 16 games in 2020. He is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, but general manager Steve Keim told reporters Thursday that the Cardinals will pick up his fifth-year option.

Brown played collegiately at Oklahoma with current Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. He will now lineup at wide receiver alongside All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and veteran A.J. Green.