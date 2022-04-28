Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 28, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Top prospects 'soaking in' 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas glitter

By Alex Butler
1/6
Top prospects 'soaking in' 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas glitter
Former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is considered one of the top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- Top college football prospects have long visualized themselves as first-round NFL Draft selections. They now strive to soak in every second before that dream becomes reality, with a unique Las Vegas flair.

The first round of the draft will be held Thursday, while subsequent rounds air Friday and Saturday. Draft coverage will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Advertisement

Defensive linemen Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan and Travon Walker of Georgia are among the favorites to hear their name called first on the main stage, which is located alongside Caesars Forum and behind the 550-foo-tall High Roller Ferris wheel.

"I'm taking every moment, bit-by-bit, and soaking it all in," Hutchinson told UPI on Wednesday on the NFL Draft Experience campus between the Caesars Forum conference center and the Westin Las Vegas.

RELATED NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects

"Staying in the present moment has been my focus."

Advertisement

Drafted players will walk a showgirl-lined red carpet, set up on the water in front of the dancing Bellagio fountains. They then will receive a call from their new team and walk out to meet and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the temporary stage at the time of their selections.

Hundreds of drones will crowd the air with the lights and flair of the Las Vegas Strip shining in the background as teams wager big bets on potential franchise players.

RELATED Fantasy football: Willis, Wilson, Olave, Cook among potential breakout prospects

Musicians Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello, as well as magicians and circus performers, will entertain for a large live audience, with more than a half-million people expected to be in the city for draft festivities.

Hutchinson is one of 20 elite former college football stars who accepted an invitation to be present at the event. He traveled with about 20 other family members and friends from Michigan.

Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis says his group includes about 100 people, including 70 family members.

RELATED NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker

"Them being able to support me feels really good inside," Willis said Wednesday at a youth football clinic he attended with Hutchinson and the other top prospects. "Since I was a little kid, they have always been supporting me.

Advertisement

"I don't usually visualize moments like this. I'd rather wait, be surprised and be happy, but I'm definitely excited."

The Vegas venue is fitting for former Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner, who is all-in on himself as an NFL player. He recently told his mother to retire from work as a plant worker in Detroit because he plans to help provide for his family from his lucrative NFL deal.

"She didn't want to quit working because she felt that the pressure might be on me, but I handle pressure very well," Gardner said. "I know I'll be OK, and she will, too."

Gardner said he plans to buy his mom a house in the same city in which he lands after he is drafted.

The No. 1 overall pick is expected to receive a four-year, $41 million contract. All Top 10 selections are expected to get pacts that exceed $22 million. The No. 32 overall pick is expected to receive a $12 million rookie contract. All first-round deals include a fifth-year option.

Advertisement

Former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, one of the other top defensive backs in the draft class, said he expects about 40 friends and family members to be with him on draft night.

"It's crazy, these are obviously the best players in the country," Hamilton said. "It's awesome to be here and in this position. I have the opportunity to be drafted. It's something I've dreamed of since I was 5."

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants also have Top 5 picks.

N.C. State's Ickey Ekwonu, Alabama's Evan Neal, Mississippi State's Charles Cross, Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are among the other top prospects expected to be picked early in the first round.

First-round draft coverage starts at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday. Second- and third-round coverage will air at 7 p.m. Friday. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will start at noon Saturday.

Latest Headlines

Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option; QB under contract through 2023
NFL // 5 hours ago
Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option; QB under contract through 2023
April 27 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals picked up star quarterback Kyler Murray's fifth-year option Wednesday, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season.
Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to $54 million extension
NFL // 15 hours ago
Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to $54 million extension
April 27 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson agreed to a contract extension, Robinson confirmed Wednesday on his Instagram story.
NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects
LAS VEGAS, April 27 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is the best example of a player who outperformed NFL draft position, but he isn't the lone long shot success story. Otito Ogbonnia, Jaylan Foster and Ali Fayad are among expected later-round 2022 draft values.
Fantasy football: Willis, Wilson, Olave, Cook among potential breakout prospects
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Willis, Wilson, Olave, Cook among potential breakout prospects
LAS VEGAS, April 27 (UPI) -- Malik Willis, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and James Cook are among the 2022 NFL Draft prospects UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler expects will make the most immediate fantasy football impact.
Bengals' Tee Higgins to miss off-season workouts after shoulder surgery
NFL // 2 days ago
Bengals' Tee Higgins to miss off-season workouts after shoulder surgery
April 25 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to miss off-season workouts while he recovers from shoulder surgery.
NFL to file motion to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL to file motion to move ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores' lawsuit to arbitration
April 21 (UPI) -- The NFL intends to file a motion to move former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit to arbitration.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel requests trade, 'likes' look in Cowboys jersey
NFL // 6 days ago
49ers WR Deebo Samuel requests trade, 'likes' look in Cowboys jersey
April 21 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade away from the franchise and recently 'liked' a tweet that featured himself edited into a Dallas Cowboys uniform.
NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- UPI Senior sports writer Al Butler predicts the Seattle Seahawks will trade up to pick a quarterback and the Cincinnati Bengals will select a running back in his latest mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match
NFL // 1 week ago
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen in The Match
April 18 (UPI) -- Veteran NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on young gunslingers Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the next edition of The Match exhibition golf challenge, Turner Sports announced Monday.
Indianapolis Colts, CB Stephon Gilmore agree to $23 million deal
NFL // 1 week ago
Indianapolis Colts, CB Stephon Gilmore agree to $23 million deal
April 15 (UPI) -- Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore agreed to join the Indianapolis Colts next season, Gilmore confirmed Friday on his Instagram story.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
Ja Morant sparks Grizzlies playoff victory with electric dunk, game-winner
NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects
NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement