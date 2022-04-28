Trade-frenzy, elite defenders highlight 2022 NFL Draft

1/7

The Philadelphia Eagles select Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

LAS VEGAS, April 28 (UPI) -- Defensive players dominated the early portion of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas. The night then took a sporadic turn with nine first-round trades, the most since 2010. "It meant a lot," former Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis said of the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to trade up and pick him at No. 13 overall. Advertisement

"They saw me as a player who could give them value. I'm just really excited to work and give them everything I've got."

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick. Georgia led all schools with five selections among the first 32 players picked.

Former Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was the next player to walk onto the stage outside the Caesars Forum conference center. He went to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall.

Advertisement

The defensive ends sparked a run of five-consecutive defensive players picked to start the draft. Five-consecutive offensive selections followed.

The New Orleans Saints then completed the first trade of the night with the Washington Commanders to move up in the draft order. They used the No. 11 overall pick on former Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave.

The Detroit Lions followed when they traded with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 12 overall pick. They used that pick to snag former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

"I didn't have any idea what was going to happen tonight," Williams said. "I was prepared for whatever.

"It shows me that the team took a chance and made something happen for me."

The Eagles went on to pull off two more trades. Their first trade with the Houston Texans allowed the franchise to select Davis.

Their next swap made the largest wave of the night, as they acquired Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans. The Titans then used the pick they acquired in that trade to replace Brown with former Arkansas playmaker Treylon Burks.

Advertisement

The Arizona Cardinals also acquired veteran NFL wide receiver Marquise Brown from the Baltimore Ravens in another draft-day swap.

The Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Titans and Jets went on to be involved in additional trades.

Former Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson landed with the Jets after the team traded for pick No. 26. He said he had a feeling the team would trade for him.

"The Jets coach [Robert Saleh] said: 'What did I tell you when you were leaving my office on your visit?' I said: 'That you guys would come get me,'" Johnson said.

"They came and got me and it was full circle."

Former Pittsburgh star Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback picked in the first round. He went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.

The Minnesota Vikings selected former Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the last pick of the first round.

The first round featured nine offensive linemen, six wide receivers, five edge rushers, four cornerbacks, three safeties, two defensive tackles, two linebackers and one quarterback.

Advertisement

The 1991 NFL Draft was the only other draft to start with five-consecutive defensive selections.

All first-round picks from the draft will receive four-year contracts with a fifth-year option. The other 230 picks from the draft also will receive four-year deals, without the option.

Second- and third-round coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will start at noon Saturday.

All draft coverage will be on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

2022 NFL Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

3. Houston Texans: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. New York Jets: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

5. New York Giants: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

6. Carolina Panthers: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

7. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC

9. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Cross, OT, Ole Miss

10. New York Jets: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

11. New Orleans Saints traded from Washington Commanders: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

12. Detroit Lions traded from Minnesota Vikings: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Advertisement

13. Philadelphia Eagles traded from Houston Texans: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

15. Houston Texans traded from Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

16. Washington Commanders traded from New Orleans Saints: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

18. Tennessee Titans traded from Philadelphia Eagles: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

19. New Orleans Saints: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

21. Kansas City Chiefs from New England Patriots: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

22. Green Bay Packers: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

23. Buffalo Bills traded from Baltimore Ravens: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

24. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

25. Baltimore Ravens traded from Buffalo Bills: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

26. New York Jets traded from Tennessee Titans: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State

27. Jacksonville Jaguars traded from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

29. New England Patriots traded from Kansas City Chiefs: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

30. Kansas City Chiefs: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Advertisement

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Dax Hill, S, Michigan

32. Minnesota Vikings from Detroit Lions: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia