Former Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Houston Texans own the No. 3 overall pick and are now on the clock.

The New York Jets and New York Giants also own Top 5 picks.

All first-round picks from the draft will receive four-year contracts with a fifth-year option. The other 230 picks from the draft also will receive four-year deals, without the option.

Second- and third-round coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will air at 7 p.m. EDT Friday. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will start at noon Saturday.

All draft coverage will be on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

2022 NFL Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

2. Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan

3. Houston Texans:

4. New York Jets:

5. New York Giants:

6. Carolina Panthers:

7. New York Giants:

8. Atlanta Falcons:

9. Seattle Seahawks:

10. New York Jets:

11. Washington Football Team:

12. Minnesota Vikings:

13. Houston Texans:

14. Baltimore Ravens:

15. Philadelphia Eagles:

16. New Orleans Saints:

17. Los Angeles Chargers:

18. Philadelphia Eagles:

19. New Orleans Saints:

20. Pittsburgh Steelers:

21. New England Patriots:

22. Green Bay Packers:

23. Arizona Cardinals:

24. Dallas Cowboys:

25. Buffalo Bills:

26. Tennessee Titans:

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

28. Green Bay Packers:

29. Kansas City Chiefs:

30. Kansas City Chiefs:

31. Cincinnati Bengals:

32. Detroit Lions: