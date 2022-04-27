Fantasy football: Willis, Wilson, Olave, Cook among potential breakout prospects

1/5

LAS VEGAS, April 27 (UPI) -- Quarterback Malik Willis, running back James Cook and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are among the 2022 NFL Draft prospects I expect to make the most immediate fantasy football impact. Much of NFL success for prospects will be determined by which team they end up on and surrounding playmakers. Several teams are desperate for offensive playmakers, which should lead to immediate impact for star rookies. Advertisement

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

Defenders Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker and offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu and Evan Neal are among the players listed as No. 1 overall picks in most mock drafts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in 2021, aren't expected to pick a skill position player with the top pick this year.

The Detroit Lions and Houston Texans have the Nos. 2 and 3 overall selections, respectively, but I expect them to address their pass rushes.

In my latest mock draft, I predict that the Seattle Seahawks to be the first team to pick a skill position player. I expect the Seahawks to target Willis from Liberty.

Malik Willis

The Seahawks need a new franchise quarterback after they traded Russell Wilson this off-season to the Denver Broncos. Although the Seahawks have one of the lowest-rated offensive lines in the league, this situation would set up well for Willis.

The dual-threat passer is known for his escapability and big-play potential. Those skills could lead to an explosive connection with star wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Willis likely won't be an immediate fantasy football starter, but he could provide starter value in Seattle, thanks to his ability to produce fantasy points as a passer and runner.

I expect the Seahawks to trade with the New York Giants to move up in the draft order and get Willis just before the Carolina Panthers -- who also need a quarterback -- make the No. 6 overall selection.

Garrett Wilson

Several NFL teams need help at wide receiver, including the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have the Nos. 15 and 18 overall picks, but I expect them to use the first of those to select a defensive playmaker. That should create an opportunity for the Saints to take the first wide receiver prospect off the board.

Wilson, from Ohio State, is a great target here. The 6-foot, 183-pound playmaker clocked a 4.38-second 40-yard dash as part of an impressive Scouting Combine performance last month in Indianapolis.

He should find success wherever he lands, but won't have as much pressure to be an immediate top target for the Saints, where he would be behind All-Pro Michael Thomas.

Wilson's outside speed and Thomas' dominance in the short passing game should create a ton of problems for opposing defenses.

Wilson is most likely a later fantasy football pick because of his fewer expected share of targets from quarterback Jameis Winston. But should be a weekly threat for a big play. I expect the former Buckeyes star to log sporadic WR3 fantasy football production in 2022.

Drake London

The Eagles most likely will eye several great options two picks later, but I expect them to snag former USC wide receiver Drake London. London's 6-foot-4 frame and strength at the point of catch should pair well with wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who the Eagles selected in the first round of last year's draft.

I just don't expect quite the same level of production from London due to the Eagles' stellar running attack, quarterback play and Smith's presence. London likely won't be an immediate fantasy football asset if he lands in Philadelphia, but could provide WR3 level production if he is a primary option elsewhere.

Jameson Williams

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is one of the most-explosive playmakers in this draft class, but still is recovering from a torn ACL. That knee injury could threaten to keep him out for off-season activities and the start of his rookie campaign, and most likely will decrease his draft stock.

I expect the Packers to take a chance on the speedster, who should fit nicely into the offense, which just lost Davante Adams through an off-season trade. The Packers most likely have enough talent to succeed without Williams for a few weeks to start the season.

His potential union with reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could prove lethal for opposing defenses.

Chris Olave

Olave led Ohio State with 13 receiving touchdowns last season. He also possesses impressive speed, and is one of the better route-runners in the draft class. That skillset should fit very will into the Chiefs' offense in 2022.

Like the Packers, the Chiefs also traded away their top wide receiver -- Tyreek Hill -- this off-season. Hill's departure left a huge void in the offense, but could create an opportunity for the team to add a different type of threat to its passing game, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Olave, an inside-outside hybrid wide receiver, also could provide versatility for the Chiefs' offense. He would be a great second or third option for Mahomes alongside All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Olave should be a great fantasy football sleeper option no matter where he lands, but I love this fit alongside Mahomes and the Chiefs' playmakers. He could work his way into WR2 territory if the Chiefs snag him in the first round.

Breece Hall

Former Iowa State star Breece Hall is my favorite running back in this draft class because of his versatility. Hall, who compares in size and skillset to former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, might be the most pro-ready fantasy football contributor.

I project the Cincinnati Bengals to select Hall in my latest mock draft, but he could be targeted in late rounds due to NFL teams' recent trend of selecting running backs after the first round.

Hall most likely would be used more in a third-down, pass-catching role with the Bengals, who are led by veteran ball-carrier Joe Mixon. He still could provide low-end RB2 value in that role, but most likely would find more production with the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans or another team that lacks a true workhorse.

Hall should work his way into RB2 territory in most leagues if he lands with the right NFL team.

James Cook

If the Bengals don't take Hall early on, I suspect that means that they will target a running back in the third round. Former Georgia playmaker James Cook is a great option for that range.

Cook, the brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, is a very smooth runner with explosion on carries and pass catches. He could provide similar value for the Bengals as a third-down weapon, which could provide mismatches for a roster that already features Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Mixon.

Cook also could be a great fit as a pass-catching, change-of-pace threat for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

I expect Cook to be a low-end fantasy football RB2 or flex play in points-per-reception leagues with at least 14 teams.

Honorable mentions

Quarterback: Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder

Running back: Brian Robinson Jr., Kyren Williams, Dameon Pierce, Isaiah Spiller

Wide receiver: George Pickens, Jahan Dotson, Justyn Ross

Tight end: Trey McBride, Greg Dulcich, Jeremy Ruckert, Jelani Woods

