NFL Draft 2022: Ogbonnia, Fayad, Foster among under-the-radar prospects

Former South Carolina safety Jaylan Foster said he also can play inside and outside cornerback. Photo courtesy of South Carolina Athletics

LAS VEGAS, April 27 (UPI) -- Tom Brady is the best example of a player who outperformed his position in the NFL draft, but he isn't the lone long-shot success story. Otito Ogbonnia, Jaylan Foster and Ali Fayad are among expected later-round 2022 draft values. The 2022 NFL Draft starts with the first round at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Nearly two dozen top prospects were invited and will attend festivities in Las Vegas. Advertisement

Just 32 out of 262 selections are expected to be made that night, while most of the other prospects will watch from home for rounds two through seven.

"I've seen the vision and I'm ready to get to it," Fayad, a former Western Michigan edge rusher, told UPI. "Every time I have played football, at any level, I've always been the underdog, and everybody treated me like I was too small, not fast enough, not big enough or couldn't do it.

"I've always proven myself more than expected. This isn't anything new to me."

Fayad's 13 sacks in 2021 ranked No. 4 in the nation. The 2021 Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in sacks for three-consecutive seasons.

Fayad, listed at 6-foot-2 and 250 pounds, said he has talked to 10 NFL teams since the East-West Shrine Bowl, a postseason all-star game used to spotlight prospects for NFL teams.

Fayad said he spoke to about two dozen team representatives at the game as part of the pre-draft process. He expects to be a selected Saturday, when teams pick in rounds four through seven.

"I don't know how else I can get [NFL teams'] attention after what I did on the field, at the all-star games and pro day," Fayad said.

"I obviously did interviews and other things, but I'm playing the patient game, grinding and put it in God's hands. I'm looking at the cup half full."

Ogbonnia, a former defensive tackle at UCLA, said he spoke with 12 to 15 NFL teams as part of the pre-draft process. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive lineman played through a turf toe injury for all but two games during his senior year with the Bruins, but now has recovered.

Ogbonnia said he has "a lot of untapped potential," and also is expected to be a mid-to-late-round pick. He said he used the pre-draft process, which includes the all-star games, pro days, interviews, the combine and more to give NFL decision-makers increased exposure to his skillset.

"I want to get where it's the best fit, where I'm wanted, an environment where they have a plan for me and have the right coaching to get the most out of me," Ogbonnia said.

"It's not about my choice, but more so how can I get in the best situation for myself to where I can make an impact and be the best version of myself."

I'll take that! @GamecockFB's Jaylan Foster leads the nation in INTs this season! pic.twitter.com/MbGZ0DdhuO— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 3, 2021

Foster, a former safety at South Carolina, said his versatility is his best attribute. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound defensive back also played cornerback, both outside and in the slot.

He started his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb and went on to become a walk-on for South Carolina's scout team. He developed into an All-American in his final season with the Gamecocks.

"I was able to do it all," Foster said. "Wherever you put me, I'm able to make plays."

Foster's five interception and 96 tackles in 2021 are the most among safeties in the 2022 draft class. He also is expected to be a third-day selection. Foster said he has been in contact with six NFL teams, and he plans to watch the draft with friends and relatives in Greer, S.C.

"I'm just looking forward to spending time with my family and all the people that supported me all this time, waiting on that special call that I've always dreamed of," Foster said of his potential call from an NFL team.

Versatility is an important trait for NFL teams, who can afford to spend money at other positions if they have roster players who can play multiple roles.

Agent Leigh Steinberg also told UPI that prospects who are picked later in the draft -- or go undrafted -- also now have a better chance to make NFL teams because of their lower price tags.

"The league now pays premium starting players at such a high rate. To balance the cap, they need to have lower-round players and undrafted players make the team," Steinberg said.

"There has never been a better time for players who don't go in the first couple of rounds to make a team."

Steinberg, who has been an agent for parts of five decades, said the pre-draft process is much more elaborate now than it was in the past, with NFL teams relying on testable traits like the speed measured through the 40-yard dash.

Players who may not have posted spectacular statistics or produced electric highlight tapes can jump up in the order based on NFL team projections.

"Years ago, we had [former Chicago Bears linebacker] Lance Briggs in the draft," Steinberg said. "He went in the third round because he couldn't run a fast 40, but he came right on the NFL scene was an All-Pro his first year."

Position and salary manipulation are other factors that can contribute to a player either being selected in the first round or slipping down in the draft, Steinberg said.

Each draft player will receive a four-year contract, but NFL teams get a fifth-year option they can apply to first-round picks. That option proves those teams with another year of control over that player, which means they can wait to provide a more lucrative deal if they chose to re-sign the player.

"The most dramatic example of that is at the quarterback position," Steinberg said. "Players get pushed up by position because a team wants to control their franchise quarterback. If it's even close [between options to pick], there is a predilection to take a quarterback in the first round.

"Teams want stability in that position. ... That is especially important when veteran quarterbacks are making $40 million to $50 million a year. That option gives teams the chance to negotiate with a little bit of leverage for a contract extension."

Second- and third-round 2022 NFL Draft coverage starts at 7 p.m. EDT Friday and airs on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Fourth- through seventh-round coverage will air starting at noon Sunday on the same networks.