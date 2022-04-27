Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to $54 million extension

April 27 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson agreed to a contract extension, Robinson confirmed Wednesday on his Instagram story.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the pact is for three years and worth $54 million, with an annual salary of $18 million.

Robinson was set to play on the franchise tag, with a salary of $16.7 million in 2022. He received a franchise tag salary of $13.75 million last season.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound left tackle started 14 games last season. He started all 16 games in 2020. Robinson joined the Jaguars out of Alabama as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Wednesday's agreement with Robinson could indicate that the Jaguars might choose to select one of the top pass-rushing prospects instead of an offensive tackle with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Georgia's Travon Walker are among the top edge rushers available in the 2022 draft class.

Robinson was the No. 48-rated offensive tackle in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He rated much higher as a pass blocker than as a run blocker.

Jawaan Taylor, who joined the Jaguars in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is expected to start at right tackle next season.