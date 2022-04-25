Bengals' Tee Higgins to miss off-season workouts after shoulder surgery

April 25 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to miss off-season workouts while he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Higgins underwent the procedure after the Bengals' trip to the Super Bowl in February. Most recently, he was wearing a protective brace on his left shoulder during an appearance at the Cincinnati Reds' home opener in April.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday that he expects Higgins to be sidelined for a few months.

"Made a decision to get it fixed," Taylor said. "[I] don't expect him to be part of the off-season."

Higgins was forced to sit out the Bengals' third and fourth games of the 2021 regular season because of a shoulder ailment. He returned to play in every remaining game for the AFC champion Bengals -- except for the team's regular-season finale in which Cincinnati rested most of its starters.

The 23-year-old Higgins, who was the Bengals' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is coming off his best season in the league. Over 14 games, he recorded 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns.

Higgins also appeared in all four of the Bengals' playoff games. During Cincinnati's Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, he notched four receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals are scheduled to begin off-season workouts May 2 and will hold six voluntary organized team activities. Taylor said last week that Cincinnati won't have a mandatory minicamp.