San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade earlier this month from the NFC West franchise. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel requested a trade away from the franchise and recently 'liked' a tweet that featured himself edited into a Dallas Cowboys uniform. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic on Wednesday that Samuel submitted a trade request to the 49ers front office. NFL Network reported that Samuel requested the trade in early April. He is not expected to participate in the 49ers' voluntary off-season workout program. Advertisement

Samuel also liked several tweets that reported his trade request and tweeted that only he, the 49ers and his agent "know the truth about the situation." Samuel later deleted that tweet and unliked the tweets about the reports and the photo of himself in a Cowboys jersey.

Samuel, who joined the 49ers in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He totaled 1,405 yards and six scores on 77 receptions last season. His 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL.

Samuel, who also was used as a running back, ran for another 365 yards and eight scores on 59 carries. He was a first-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Sources told NFL Network that the 49ers want to make Samuel one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL and attempted to engage in long-term extension talks, but he was "not willing" to negotiate. Samuel, regarded as one of the most dynamic players in the NFL, is expected to attract a large trade market.

The 49ers do not own a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs from April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas. Their first pick will come in the second round, at No. 61 overall.

The 49ers also own two third-round picks and three sixth-round picks, in addition to singular picks in rounds four, five and seven.

The 49ers voluntary off-season workout program started Tuesday, with additional organized team activities scheduled for late May and early June. The 49ers' mandatory minicamp will run from June 14 to 16.