Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football

The football Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) used to throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in a playoff game Jan. 23, in Tampa, Fla., sold at an auction for $518,000 because it was marketed as his "final" touchdown toss. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The previous $518,000 sale of a football that was advertised as being used for NFL quarterback Tom Brady's "final" touchdown pass was voided, auction house Lelands announced. Lelands announced the voided sale Thursday. The ball sold March 12, the day before Brady announced that he would return for a 23rd season. Advertisement

"Following Tom Brady's un-retirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said in a statement.

"The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately, as per the seller's wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football."

Brady threw the 55-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-27 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told the Action Network that his client, who bought the ball, was "mortified" when he learned Brady would return for another season.

"At the time, it was an honest description," Lichtman said. "Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it, it was definitive."

Lelands also sold the football from Brady's first touchdown pass for $428,841 on June 4. Brady threw that 21-yard score to wide receiver Terry Glenn in the second quarter of a New England Patriots win over the San Diego Chargers on Oct. 14, 2001, in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, 44, led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP owns NFL career records for most passing completions, attempts, yards, touchdown, regular-season games started and playoff games started.

Brady turns 45 on Aug. 3.

