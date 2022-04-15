Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 15, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football

By Alex Butler
1/5
Sale of $518K voided from Tom Brady's 'final' TD football
The football Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (pictured) used to throw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in a playoff game Jan. 23, in Tampa, Fla., sold at an auction for $518,000 because it was marketed as his "final" touchdown toss. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The previous $518,000 sale of a football that was advertised as being used for NFL quarterback Tom Brady's "final" touchdown pass was voided, auction house Lelands announced.

Lelands announced the voided sale Thursday. The ball sold March 12, the day before Brady announced that he would return for a 23rd season.

Advertisement

"Following Tom Brady's un-retirement, and after discussions with both the buyer and consignor, we have mutually agreed to void the sale of the football," Lelands said in a statement.

"The ball has not been returned to the consignor, and the plan now is for Lelands to sell it privately, as per the seller's wishes. There are multiple parties interested in purchasing the football."

RELATED Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach

Brady threw the 55-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-27 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman told the Action Network that his client, who bought the ball, was "mortified" when he learned Brady would return for another season.

Advertisement
RELATED Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'

"At the time, it was an honest description," Lichtman said. "Had they described it as his last one, as of now, there would have been little recourse. But the way they described it, it was definitive."

Lelands also sold the football from Brady's first touchdown pass for $428,841 on June 4. Brady threw that 21-yard score to wide receiver Terry Glenn in the second quarter of a New England Patriots win over the San Diego Chargers on Oct. 14, 2001, in Foxborough, Mass.

Brady, 44, led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP owns NFL career records for most passing completions, attempts, yards, touchdown, regular-season games started and playoff games started.

RELATED Buccaneers' Tom Brady ends brief NFL hiatus, cites 'unfinished business'

Brady turns 45 on Aug. 3.

A look back at Tom Brady's famed quarterback career

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sets himself up to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 27, 2002, in Pittsburgh. Photo by Stephen Gross/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
NFL // 12 hours ago
Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
April 14 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers signed former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a short-term contract Thursday, the team announced.
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media.
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
NFL // 2 days ago
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
MIAMI, April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has launched what could be a 90-day traffic homicide investigation into last weekend's roadway death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a police spokesperson told UPI Tuesday.
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
NFL // 5 days ago
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
April 9 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning while in Florida to train with other members of the team.
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
NFL // 6 days ago
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
April 8 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think the team needs to have an elite quarterback for "sustained success" in the NFL, he told reporters.
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
NFL // 1 week ago
Rayfield Wright, Cowboys HOF lineman, dies at 76
April 8 (UPI) -- Rayfield Wright, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, died after he sustained a severe seizure, his family announced. He was 76.
Ex-coaches Wilks, Horton join Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit vs. NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Ex-coaches Wilks, Horton join Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit vs. NFL
MIAMI, April 7 (UPI) -- Ex-NFL coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton joined ex-Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit against the league, which alleges racial discrimination in hiring practices, Flores' lawyers said Thursday.
Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter
NFL // 1 week ago
Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter
April 7 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold isn't concerned about the Carolina Panthers' interest in other starting quarterbacks and said he "proved" he is a "good" NFL passer throughout his career.
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
NFL // 1 week ago
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
April 6 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens will join the Fan Controlled Football league, the league announced Wednesday.
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
April 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year, $104 million contract extension.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament
Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament
Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
Green Bay Packers sign ex-Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement