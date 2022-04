1/5

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr now is under contract with the franchise through 2025. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media. Carr shared the news on his Instagram story and Twitter feed. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and USA Today that the three-year pact is worth $121.5 million.

He is now under contract with the Raiders through the 2025 season. His new deal features a no-trade clause.

Carr signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2017, which means he is set to earn $141.3 million over four years.

The eight-year veteran completed 68.4% of his throws for 4,804 yards, 23 scores and 14 interceptions last season. He also led the Raiders to a 10-7 record and a postseason appearance.

The second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft completed 65% of his throws for 31,700 yards, 193 scores and 85 interceptions through his first 127 career games. He is 57-70 as a starter. Carr made the Pro Bowl for three-consecutive seasons from 2015 through 2017.

Carr will make about $19.8 million in base salary next season. He also will reunite with former California State University, Fresno, college teammate Davante Adams in 2022. The Raiders acquired the All-Pro wide receiver in March through a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

The AFC West franchise signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension this off-season. The Raiders owned the No. 6 passing offense in the NFL last season. They also ranked inside the Top 10 in 2020 and 2019.