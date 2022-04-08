Trending
NFL
April 8, 2022 / 11:06 AM

Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't believe that the team needs an elite quarterback to be successful in the NFL. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think the team needs to have an elite quarterback for "sustained success" in the NFL, he told reporters.

Campbell made the comments Thursday during a media session. Six-year veteran Jared Goff enters the off-season as the Lions' incumbent starter. The team also has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which it could use to select a top quarterback prospect.

"No, I don't think you need that," Campbell said when asked about the necessity to have an elite quarterback. "I think that guys like that are obviously, they're special. And they certainly can give you a better chance.

"But no, I don't believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success."

The Lions went 3-13-1 last season, which resulted in a last-place NFC North division finish for the fourth consecutive season. They sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade last off-season, which brought Goff to Detroit. Stafford then led the Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Campbell indicated that the Lions want to select someone who can make an immediate impact with their first draft pick, which could hint that the team may not pick a quarterback.

"You want a guy who can come in and he's a Day 1 starter," Campbell said. "That's really what you're trying to acquire -- a guy that you feel can come in and going to be able to have solid production for you.

"You'd like to believe by the time you hit your first game that this player is starting for you and he's going to be able to produce."

Goff, 27, completed 67.2% of his throws for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 starts last season. Since 2000, just 13 quarterbacks won Super Bowl titles.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Stafford combined to win 18 of those titles.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral and North Carolina's Sam Howell are among the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Lions also have the No. 32 and No. 34 overall picks.

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas.

