Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold completed 59.9% of his throws for 2,527 yards, nine scores and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold isn't concerned about the Carolina Panthers' interest in other starting quarterbacks and said he "proved" he is a "good" NFL passer throughout his career. Darnold made the comments in an episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, posted Wednesday on social media. Advertisement

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed 59.9% of his throws for 2,527 yards, nine scores and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season.

The Panthers, who own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, continue to bring in top quarterback prospects for off-season visits.

The Panthers also pursued Deshaun Watson for a potential off-season trade, but the former Houston Texans quarterback chose to join the Cleveland Browns.

"It truly is, whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day it's out of my control, and I know that," Darnold said. "I have enough security in myself where I can say, 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I've proved it.'

"I know there's a team, if something happens, that would want me."

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters last month at the NFL annual meetings that the franchise could opt to use their early draft pick to find a long-term quarterback solution.

"This will be interesting because the tackles will be the best players on the board," Fitterer said. "But we do need a quarterback, and at some point you have to take a shot, especially in the Top 10.

"You hate to force it, because when you force it, you could make a mistake.

Darnold, 24, completed a career-low 59.6% of his throws for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 starts in 2020 for the New York Jets. The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers in April 2021.

The Panthers start their off-season workout program April 18. The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.