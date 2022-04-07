Trending
Advertisement
NFL
April 7, 2022 / 8:19 AM

Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter

By Alex Butler
1/5
Sam Darnold says it's not his 'call' if he stays Panthers' starter
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold completed 59.9% of his throws for 2,527 yards, nine scores and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Sam Darnold isn't concerned about the Carolina Panthers' interest in other starting quarterbacks and said he "proved" he is a "good" NFL passer throughout his career.

Darnold made the comments in an episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, posted Wednesday on social media.

Advertisement

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed 59.9% of his throws for 2,527 yards, nine scores and 13 interceptions in 12 games last season.

The Panthers, who own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, continue to bring in top quarterback prospects for off-season visits.

RELATED Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims

The Panthers also pursued Deshaun Watson for a potential off-season trade, but the former Houston Texans quarterback chose to join the Cleveland Browns.

"It truly is, whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day it's out of my control, and I know that," Darnold said. "I have enough security in myself where I can say, 'I know I'm a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I've proved it.'

"I know there's a team, if something happens, that would want me."

RELATED NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters last month at the NFL annual meetings that the franchise could opt to use their early draft pick to find a long-term quarterback solution.

Advertisement

"This will be interesting because the tackles will be the best players on the board," Fitterer said. "But we do need a quarterback, and at some point you have to take a shot, especially in the Top 10.

"You hate to force it, because when you force it, you could make a mistake.

RELATED Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension

Darnold, 24, completed a career-low 59.6% of his throws for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 starts in 2020 for the New York Jets. The Jets traded Darnold to the Panthers in April 2021.

The Panthers start their off-season workout program April 18. The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.

Latest Headlines

NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
NFL // 21 hours ago
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
April 6 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens will join the Fan Controlled Football league, the league announced Wednesday.
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
NFL // 22 hours ago
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
April 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year, $104 million contract extension.
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
NFL // 1 day ago
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
April 6 (UPI) -- Doug Sutherland, a member of the Minnesota Vikings' famed "Purple People Eaters" defense, has died, the team announced. He was 73.
Saints acquire second 2022 first-round pick in trade with Eagles
NFL // 2 days ago
Saints acquire second 2022 first-round pick in trade with Eagles
April 5 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints acquired an additional second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft through a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the teams announced.
Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Saints start NFL off-season workouts
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins, Bears, Giants, Saints start NFL off-season workouts
April 4 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins, with Tyreek Hill, were among the four teams to report Monday for off-season workouts, starting a wave of league-wide sessions that will run through early May.
Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
NFL // 6 days ago
Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner signs 5-year deal with Rams
March 31 (UPI) -- All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West next season after the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a five-year contract Thursday, the team announced.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
NFL // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians steps down as head coach
March 30 (UPI) -- Bruce Arians has stepped down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after three seasons, it was announced.
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
NFL // 1 week ago
Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings
March 30 (UPI) -- Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson announced Wednesday that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
NFL // 1 week ago
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retires after 13 years in NFL
March 30 (UPI) -- Three-time Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins will retire from the NFL, ending a 13-year tenure, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
NFL // 1 week ago
Ravens will give Lamar Jackson contract extension 'when he's ready'
March 30 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens will give Lamar Jackson a contract extension when he is "ready," but the quarterback could play on the franchise tag before he gets a new deal, team owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew
Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement