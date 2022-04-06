NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league

Former NFL star Terrell Owens confirmed Wednesday that he plans to join the Fan Controlled Football league for the 2022 season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens will join the Fan Controlled Football league, the league announced Wednesday. "Everybody has seen the shape that I'm in," Owens, 48, said in a video the league posted on social media. "I've still got it." Advertisement

Fan Controlled Football is a 7-on-7 indoor league in which fans are tasked with making front-office and in-game decisions for respective teams. Games will stream starting April 16 on Fubo Sports Network.

The league launched in the spring of 2021, with four teams playing a six-week season at the Infinite Energy Center, just north of Atlanta. The Wild Aces beat the Glacier Boyz in the 2021 season finale.

Former NFL players Josh Gordon and Johnny Manziel teamed up last season as members of the Zappers. Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch, current NFL running backs Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler, and renowned DJ Steve Aoki are among the team owners.

The league, which has eight teams. said it generated nearly 10 million live views and more than 2 million fan votes, draft picks and play calls through its streaming partnership last season with Twitch.

Fans can use tablets, phones or computers to access an app, which allows them to input play calls, draft selections and more.

Games this season will be played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. Manziel announced last week that he plans to return for his second season.

Fan Controlled Football players compete on a 50-yard field. No kickoffs, punts, kickers or goal posts are featured in the competitions,.

Owens was as six-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro during his 17-year NFL career.

He last played in a regular-season game in 2010 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Owens ranks No. 3 All-Time with 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns. His 1,078 receptions rank No. 8 in NFL history.