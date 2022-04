Former Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54), shown Nov. 11, 2019, is the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader with 1,383. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner will be staying in the NFC West next season after the Los Angeles Rams signed him to a five-year contract Thursday, the team announced. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Wagner's five-year deal is for $50 million. According to the outlets, the pact can be worth up to $65 million if Wagner reaches certain incentives. Advertisement

Wagner, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month, was born in Los Angeles and attended high school in Ontario, Calif. He is the latest high-profile player to join the Rams' star-studded defense that already features defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams had a need at one of their inside linebacker spots after the franchise declined to tender Troy Reeder as a restricted free agent.

The Baltimore Ravens also were in contention to land Wagner before he opted to join the Rams, according to ESPN. In addition, the Dallas Cowboys showed interest in Wagner.

Wagner was one of the last remaining members of the vaunted defenses that led the Seahawks to their lone Super Bowl championship and a return trip to Super Bowl XLIX after the 2014 season.

Advertisement

The 31-year-old Wagner left Seattle as the team's all-time tackles leader with 1,383. He is coming off a 170-tackle season that earned him his eighth Pro Bowl selection in 10 seasons.

In 2020, Wagner was one of 22 defensive players named by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.