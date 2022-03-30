Trending
March 30, 2022 / 7:54 AM

NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision

By Alex Butler
NFL has 'no timetable' for Deshaun Watson disciplinary decision
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he does not expect to place Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on the commissioner's exempt list. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

March 30 (UPI) -- There is "no timetable" in place for the NFL to decide if it will discipline Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, commissioner Roger Goodell said.

Goodell spoke about Watson at the NFL's annual meeting Tuesday at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. Watson, who denies wrongdoing, is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct in 22 pending civil suits.

Two grand juries in Texas recently declined to indict the quarterback on criminal charges, related to the complaints, which were made by massage therapists.

"We've been very clear with every club, whether the criminal matter gets resolved or not, the personal conduct policy is something that's very important to us," Goodell said. "The personal conduct policy does not need a criminal violation to be a violation of the personal-conduct policy.

"They recognize that that's something we're going to pursue. We're going to make sure that we get to the bottom of the facts and make sure how it applies to the personal-conduct policy, that's where we are at at this point."

NFL investigator Lisa Friel is overseeing the league's investigation, which will be referred to an NFL/NFLPA-appointed disciplinary officer once concluded. That officer -- not Goodell -- will determine if Watson violated the policy. The league will then determine what disciplinary measures -- if any -- it should enforce.

Watson told reporters last week at a news conference that he does not plan to settle with the women. Goodell said that he does not expect to place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list because he was not criminally charged.

Watson signed a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns. He sat out for the entire 2021 season amid the legal battle and after he requested a trade from the Texans.

"There [are] still civil charges that are going on," Goodell said. "So our investigators hopefully will have access to more information. That will be helpful in getting to the conclusion of what are the facts and was there a violation of the personal conduct policy."

