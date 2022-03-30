Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson re-signing with Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7), shown Dec. 20, 2021, has recorded 29 interceptions over his 11 seasons in the NFL. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson announced Wednesday that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson revealed his decision on the All Things Covered podcast that he co-hosts with Bryant McFadden, his cousin and a seven-year NFL veteran. Advertisement

"I'm going to stay put in Minnesota and run it back with the guys," said Peterson, who agreed to a one-year contract. "Keep it in the [NFC] North."

The 31-year-old Peterson said other teams his agent was talking to included the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He noted that Tampa Bay's interest was dependent on whether the team brought back Carlton Davis, who ultimately returned to the franchise on a three-year deal.

Peterson also said the addition of new head coach Kevin O'Connell and his choice for defensive coordinator, Ed Donatell, led to his return to Minnesota.

"I just felt it was right just to be there and grind with those guys and try to all come together for that common goal. The team is stacked," Peterson said. "Like I always talked about last year, we just didn't put it together in certain situations.

"But we got even better, I believe, this year in the off-season by adding a great offensive mind in Kevin, adding pass rusher [Za'Darius Smith] to help Danielle [Hunter], with Ed coming from his defensive background. These guys are definitely trying to put the pieces into place and now it's just on us."

After spending 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Peterson -- a three-time All-Pro choice -- signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Vikings in 2021. In his first season in Minnesota, he compiled 45 total tackles, one interception and five pass breakups over 13 games.

Peterson said on the podcast that he would like to play three more seasons -- including the 2022 campaign -- before considering retirement.

Peterson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has notched 544 tackles, four sacks, 29 interceptions and 96 passes defensed across 167 career games.