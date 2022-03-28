Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 28, 2022 / 12:32 PM

Kansas City Chiefs' Reid: No rift led to Tyreek Hill trade

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs' Reid: No rift led to Tyreek Hill trade
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid (L) said the team offered a contract extension to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but later opted to trade him to the Miami Dolphins. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- No rift with coach Andy Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs' to trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the coach to reporters Monday at the NFL's annual meeting.

Reid also said the Chiefs will continue to "surround" quarterback Patrick Mahomes with weapons in 2022 to fill the void Hill leaves in the offense. The Chiefs traded the All-Pro pass catcher to the Miami Dolphins last week in exchange for five draft picks.

Advertisement

"There was no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself," Reid said at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. "I thought he deserved an opportunity, if that's where he wanted to go. He's a family man with a few kids, and he's got to be able to support them now and down the road, and this gives him an opportunity to do that.

"[The trade] put him a place where he has a home, and at the same time, it gave us great compensation."

Advertisement
RELATED Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'

Reid said he "loves" Hill, who joined the Chiefs in 2016 and won a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2020. The Chiefs attempted to sign Hill to a contract extension, but traded the electric pass catcher when they could not agree to financial terms.

Hill then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins. That deal makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

"You can handle it any way you want to handle it," Reid said, when asked about the Chiefs' negotiations with Hill. "We handled it the way we did there. We felt like Tyreek deserved an opportunity.

RELATED Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins

"We came in aggressive. Then, after we got to a point, we just said, 'Hey, listen, in this day and age, you have issues that you have to deal with with the [salary] cap.' So we felt like it was better to allow him to go ahead and be traded."

Reid said the Chiefs could have played "hardball" with Hill, since he still was under contract.

The Chiefs now sit with the fourth-most salary cap space in the NFL. Hill will count as a $6.4 million salary cap hit for the Dolphins, but that figure balloons to more than $31 million in 2023.

Advertisement
RELATED Chiefs top Bills in OT thriller, reach fourth straight AFC Championship Game

Hill, 28, totaled 67 touchdowns in 91 games over his six seasons in Kansas City. He totaled 1,239 yards and nine scores on a career-high 111 catches in 17 games last season.

Hill led the NFL in yards per catch in two of the last four seasons and provided more explosion as a punt and kick returner.

The Chiefs face a tall task in the quest to replace one of the league's fastest players. They added depth to their receiver room earlier this month by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also could use an early pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to acquire another playmaker.

"Obviously, Patrick's a big part of that [staying competitive offensively]," Reid said of Mahomes. "You want to surround him with good players. ... Now you can see what we're doing here with the players we brought in, and we feel they're very good football players.

"So we'll see. The end result is going to be what takes place during the season, but [general manager] Brett Veach is building this thing back to where we feel comfortable that we can go win on Sundays."

The Chiefs had the third-best offense in the NFL last season in terms of yards. They also scored the fourth-most points and totaled the most first downs in the league. The Chiefs' passing offense ranked fourth in yards and sixth in touchdowns.

Advertisement

The offense ranked inside the Top 6 in points scored and yards gained in each of the past five seasons.

The Chiefs will have the No. 29 and No. 30 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, USC's Drake London, Alabama's Jameson Williams, Arkansas' Treylon Burks and Penn State's Jahan Dotson are among the top wide receiver prospects in the class.

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas.

Latest Headlines

Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'
NFL // 1 hour ago
Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'
March 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins continue to make splashes with new player acquisitions this off-season, but the team won't trade for quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday at the NFL's annual meeting.
Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
NFL // 2 hours ago
Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
PALM BEACH, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will be featured on the 2022 version of HBO's "Hard Knocks," the NFL announced Monday.
Browns have 'confidence, faith' in Deshaun Watson, 'fully vetted' trade
NFL // 2 days ago
Browns have 'confidence, faith' in Deshaun Watson, 'fully vetted' trade
March 25 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns maintain "confidence" and "faith" in Deshaun Watson and "fully vetted" their trade for the quarterback, general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Friday at a news conference.
Bears, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian agree to 2-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Bears, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian agree to 2-year deal
MIAMI, March 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian reached an agreement on a two-year contract, agent Mike McCartney announced Friday.
Fire at Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High damages suites, seats
NFL // 3 days ago
Fire at Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High damages suites, seats
March 24 (UPI) -- A section of the club level on the east side of the Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium caught fire Thursday afternoon, producing a thick, black smoke cloud that could be seen throughout downtown Denver.
Patriots, retired CB Malcolm Butler agree to two-year contract
NFL // 4 days ago
Patriots, retired CB Malcolm Butler agree to two-year contract
March 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots and free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler agreed to a two-year contract.
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shows off arm, mobility for NFL teams at pro day
NFL // 4 days ago
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shows off arm, mobility for NFL teams at pro day
March 23 (UPI) -- Rebels quarterback Matt Corral put his right arm and apparently healthy right ankle on display for prospective NFL teams at the Ole Miss pro day Wednesday.
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to trade All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill to Miami Dolphins
March 23 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday agreed to trade All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.
Dolphins attempt to better protect Tua with signing of OT Terron Armstead
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins attempt to better protect Tua with signing of OT Terron Armstead
March 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins made a big investment in attempting to protect franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by agreeing to a five-year contract with top free agent tackle Terron Armstead.
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
NFL // 6 days ago
Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day
March 22 (UPI) -- Twenty-two NFL teams attended Jackson State's pro day this week, but Tigers coach -- and Pro Football Hall of Famer -- Deion Sanders criticized those who didn't send representatives to scout the HBCU stars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final Four set after Kansas, North Carolina defeat Miami, Saint Peter's
Final Four set after Kansas, North Carolina defeat Miami, Saint Peter's
South Carolina, Stanford advance to women's Final Four for 2nd year in a row
South Carolina, Stanford advance to women's Final Four for 2nd year in a row
Country Grammer captures Dubai World Cup for trainer Bob Baffert
Country Grammer captures Dubai World Cup for trainer Bob Baffert
Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'
Dolphins coach calls Brady trade rumors 'fake'
Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement