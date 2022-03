Detroit Lions fans will be able to enjoy the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, the NFL announced at its annual meeting Monday at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. "This is a great day for us," Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp said at a news conference. "It represents a lot of hard work on the part of the Lions, the Detroit Sports Commission and the mayor. It really is terrifically exciting. Advertisement

"I think it will be huge for our wonderful city to showcase itself, and for our fans. We are very, very proud."

The three-day event, held each April, will take place in downtown Detroit around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

NFL executive vice president of events Peter O'Reilly said Green Bay, Wis., and Washington, D.C., joined Detroit as finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas. The 2023 NFL Draft will be April 27 to 29 in Kansas City.