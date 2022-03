1/5

Hard Knocks. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | HBO and NFL Films will profile head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions on the 2022 edition of. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will be featured on the 2022 version of HBO's Hard Knocks, the NFL announced Monday. "We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the city of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," team president and CEO Rod Wood said in a news release. Advertisement

"HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions will air Aug. 9 to Sept. 6. Each of the five episodes will be shown at 10 p.m. EDT.

HBO and NFL Films camera crews will start filming over the next few months at the Lions training camp in Allen Park, Mich. The footage will chronicle second-year head coach Dan Campbell and follow young players, veterans, free agents and roster hopefuls through training camp and the preseason.

Liev Schreiber will return for a 16th season to narrate the show. The Dallas Cowboys were featured on last year's Hard Knocks. Eleven of the last 13 teams featured in the series either equaled or surpassed their win total from the previous season.