Browns have 'confidence, faith' in Deshaun Watson, 'fully vetted' trade

March 25 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns maintain "confidence" and "faith" in Deshaun Watson and "fully vetted" their trade for the quarterback, general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Friday at a news conference. Berry joined Watson and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski at the news conference to welcome the AFC North franchise's new quarterback to Cleveland. Watson's trade from the Houston Texans to the Browns was finalized Monday. Advertisement

Watson, who did not play during the entire 2021 season as he faced accusations from 22 women who filed lawsuits against him and accused him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, continues to deny those claims.

"I understand the whole circumstance is very difficult, especially for the women side of the fans in this community," Watson said. "I'm not naive to that.

"I know these allegations are very, very serious, but like I mentioned before, I never assaulted any woman. I never disrespected any woman."

Earlier this week, a second Grand Jury in Texas declined to indict Watson of any crimes in relation to the accusations.

"We do feel good about the work that we did as we vetted this transaction," Berry told reporters, when asked about Watson's 22 accusers.

"We do have confidence and faith in Deshaun as a person. ... Between the information we were able to gather, working through due process and the legal process, we do think this is a decision that we think will be positive for our organization."

The Browns sent the Texans three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks in the trade. The Texans sent Watson and a sixth-round pick to the Browns in the deal.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans last off-season. He said Friday that his was going in a "different direction" than the Texans.

In addition to the trade, the Browns also signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract extension.

Watson, 26, completed a career-best 70.2% of his throws for a league-high 4,823 yards, 33 scores and seven interceptions in 16 starts in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 104 touchdown passes and 36 interceptions over his four-year tenure in Houston.

Berry said the Browns spoke to people close to Watson, through different phases of his life, during the process of their five-month investigation into the quarterback.

Berry also said the Browns used "independent investigative resources" within the Harris County, Texas, and Houston law enforcement community to get an unbiased perspective about the allegations.

"If we didn't get comfortable with Deshaun the person, it wouldn't have mattered how talented he was, we wouldn't have pursued the trade," Berry said.

The Browns also used third-party legal counsel to analyze the information they gathered. Berry said the Browns were advised against reaching out directly to Watson's 22 accusers, as it would have interfered with a criminal investigation.

"It was through this time and this work and what we learned about Deshaun the person and the civil and criminal proceedings, and working through due process and legal process that got us conformable with Deshaun the person," Berry said.

Watson could still be suspended for a minimum of six games under the terms of the NFL's personal conduct policy for violations related to sexual assault.

Watson said he does not "intend" to attempt to settle the 22 civil lawsuits, but is "focused" on clearing his name.

"I'm really looking forward to coaching Deshaun," Stefanski said. "I know he is ready to get to work and I'm looking forward to him being around his teammates and looking forward to him making a very positive impact on this community."

Baker Mayfield, the Browns' starting quarterback for the past four seasons, remains on the team's roster. The Browns are expected to attempt to trade or release Mayfield this off-season.