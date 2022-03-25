Trending
March 25, 2022 / 9:02 AM

Bears, backup quarterback Trevor Siemian agree to 2-year deal

By Alex Butler
Veteran backup quarterback Trevor Siemian (L) spent the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian reached an agreement on a two-year contract, agent Mike McCartney announced Friday.

Siemian, 30, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. The seven-year veteran completed 57.4% of his throws for 1,154 yards, 11 scores and three interceptions in six appearances in 2021. Siemian made four starts for the Saints, but was winless in those appearances.

The seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft completed 58.9% of his throws for 6,843 yards, 41 scores and 27 interceptions in 33 previous NFL appearances. He has a 13-16 career record as a starter.

Siemian spent his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He started a career-high 14 games in 2016. Siemian completed 59.5% of his throws for 3,401 yards, 18 scores and 10 interceptions and led the Broncos to an 8-6 record as a starter that season.

He also spent time with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. Siemian was the third-string quarterback on the Broncos' Super Bowl winning team in 2016.

He will likely be a second- or third-string option for the Bears, behind starter Justin Fields. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is signed through 2024, with an option for 2025. Nick Foles, who was a Bears backup last season, is signed through 2022.

Fellow backup Ryan Willis also is signed through next season. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who appeared in eight games and started six times last season for the Bears, is a free agent this off-season.

