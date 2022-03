Cornerback Malcolm Butler, who won two Super Bowls in his last tenure with the New England Patriots, rejoined the franchise on a two-year contract. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots and free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler agreed to a two-year contract. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Boston Globe on Wednesday that Butler's deal with the Patriots is worth up to $9 million. Butler, who announced his retirement in 2021, did not play last season. Advertisement

The seven-year veteran spent the 2020 season with the Tennessee Titans. He totaled 100 tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions in 16 starts that season.

Butler was selected to the Pro Bowl and won two Super Bowl titles over his four-year tenure with the Patriots. The entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Patriots.

The Titans released Butler after the 2020 campaign. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, but was released in August.

Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones are among the other top cornerbacks on the Patriots roster in 2022.