NFL
March 24, 2022 / 7:58 PM

Fire at Denver Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High damages suites, seats

By Connor Grott

March 24 (UPI) -- A section of the club level on the east side of the Broncos' Empower Field at Mile High Stadium caught fire Thursday afternoon, producing a thick, black smoke cloud that could be seen throughout downtown Denver.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 2:15 p.m. MDT. Officials said the fire started in a construction zone in the upper portion of the stadium, and the fire was under control by about 2:45 p.m.

Approximately 75 firefighters were at the football stadium, with a second alarm called before the blaze was fully extinguished. Investigators haven't revealed what caused the fire.

"A small fire that occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by [Denver Fire]," stadium officials said in a statement. "That area of the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries sustained."

The fire covered more than 1,000 square feet, according to a Denver Fire spokesman. It began on a suite level -- the fourth level of the stadium -- and then spread into seats on the third level.

Empower Field at Mile High seats 76,125 fans and includes 8,200 club seats and 144 suites. It opened on Aug. 11, 2001, to replace the original Mile High Stadium.

