Ole Miss QB Matt Corral shows off arm, mobility for NFL teams at pro day

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, shown March 2 at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, tossed about 67 passes at the pro day, with only a handful of those missing the target.

March 23 (UPI) -- Rebels quarterback Matt Corral put his right arm and apparently healthy right ankle on display for prospective NFL teams at the Ole Miss pro day Wednesday. Corral threw for representatives of nearly every NFL team at Ole Miss' pro day, including at least four head coaches: the Atlanta Falcons' Arthur Smith; the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin; the Carolina Panthers' Matt Rhule; and Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys. Advertisement

More than 70 NFL personnel were on hand to watch Corral, including representatives from every team except the Los Angeles Rams. Corral is projected as a potential first-round pick in April's draft.

Corral had a throwing session that lasted about 30 minutes, showcasing his mobility and ability to complete passes from multiple body positions and arm angles. He tossed about 67 passes, with only a handful of those missing the target.

The 23-year-old Corral attended the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, but he didn't take part in throwing or workouts while recovering from a right ankle injury that he suffered against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Corral completed 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions last season as a junior. He was a finalist for both the Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Rebels defensive end Sam Williams, running back Jerrion Ealy and wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Dontario Drummond also participated in Ole Miss' pro day.

