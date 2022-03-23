Dolphins attempt to better protect Tua with signing of OT Terron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins agreed to a five-year deal on Tuesday with free agent offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins made a big investment in attempting to protect franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa by agreeing to a five-year contract with top free agent tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead announced Tuesday on social media that he decided to sign with the Dolphins. He confirmed on Twitter that his contract is worth up to $87.5 million. Advertisement

"It's Terron Armstead, left tackle, entering my 10th year in the NFL -- and I'll be taking my talents to South Beach," Armstead said in the social media video.

"Miami what's up? Let's get to work."

Armstead, 30, spent his first nine seasons with the New Orleans Saints. The three-time Pro Bowl selection missed nine games due to injuries last season.

He was Pro Football Focus' No. 26 rated tackle in 2021. He also was the site's No. 4 rated pass blocking player at the position and the top free agent offensive lineman on the market.

The Dolphins were the worst offensive line in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The AFC East franchise's addition of Armstead, along with fellow free agent signing Connor Williams should improve that unit in 2022.

Armstead is expected to start at left tackle. Williams should slide in at left guard.

Austin Jackson, who played left guard last season for the Dolphins, was the team's lowest-rated starting offensive lineman. Liam Eichenberg, who started at left tackle, was the second-lowest rated Dolphins lineman in 2021.

The Dolphins also signed running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson this off-season, among others.