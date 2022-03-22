Deion Sanders calls out 10 NFL teams for no-shows at Jackson State pro day

March 22 (UPI) -- Twenty-two NFL teams attended Jackson State's pro day this week, but Tigers coach -- and Pro Football Hall of Famer -- Deion Sanders criticized those who didn't send representatives to scout the HBCU stars.

The Tigers held the workouts for NFL decision makers Monday on the Jackson, Miss., campus.

"Ten of them [teams] are missing," Sanders told NFL Network, when asked about the NFL representatives in attendance. "Don't think I ain't going to call you out.

"You 10 that's missing, if I catch you at Mississippi State or Ole Miss [pro days], it's going to be a problem, that's all I'm going to say. That's all I'm saying, it's going to be a problem. Our kids are that good, you should have shown up, too."

Monday's event also featured players from Historically Black College and University sports rivals Alcon and Mississippi Valley, in addition to Jackson State.

Not a single HBCU player was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jackson State pass rusher James Houston was one of the top HBCU players last season. Houston totaled 16.5 sacks last season, which ranked second among all Division I Football Championship Subdivision programs. Florida A&M's Isaiah Land led FCS with 19 sacks.

Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, running back Bishop Bonnett and safety Markqueese Bell of Florida A&M and South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant are among other top HBCU prospects.

Sanders also called on the league-owned football network to invite HBCU players and coaches to the draft broadcast to improve exposure for the schools.

"I need at least four of our schools and their coaches represented, to bring the player they think is draftable, we've got to bring them to the draft," Sanders said. "Because I want the kids to see it, I want them to feel it, I want them to touch it.

"I want them to witness it live, so they can say, 'I can do that.' NFL Network, come on, make it happen."

The 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 through 30 in Las Vegas.