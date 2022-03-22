Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
March 22, 2022 / 8:45 AM

Bills, WR Jamison Crowder agree to one-year pact

By Alex Butler
Former New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (R) is expected to fill in next season in the slot for the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Sources told NFL Network, USA Today and ESPN on Monday about the one-year deal. The pact is estimated to be worth up to $4 million.

Advertisement

Crowder, 28, totaled 447 yards and two scores on 51 catches last season for the New York Jets. The seven-year veteran spent his last three seasons with the AFC East franchise. Crowder totaled a career-high 78 catches for 833 yards and six scores on 122 targets in 16 games in 2019.

Crowder, a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent his first four seasons in Washington. He totaled 309 catches for 4,607 yards and 28 scores through his first seven seasons.

He is expected to fill Cole Beasley's role in the Bills offensive next season. The Bills released Beasley last week.

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are expected to be the Bills' other top wide receivers in 2022. Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who started 13 games last season for the Bills, remains a free agent.

