New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (L) missed nine games last season due to leg injuries. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots and free agent offensive tackle Trent Brown agreed to a two-year contract on Monday, a source close to the league told UPI. The 6-foot-8, 380-pound offensive lineman played for the Patriots last season on a one-year, restructured contract. Advertisement

Brown, 28, started nine games in 2021. He missed eight games due to a leg injury.

The seven-year veteran spent the first three years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Brown spent the 2018 season with the Patriots, but was traded the next year to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He made his first Pro Bowl in 2019, but was traded back to the Patriots last off-season.

The Patriots should slide Brown in as their starting right tackle, with Isaiah Wynn at left tackle. Michael Onwenu, David Andrews and Yasir Durant are among the other top offensive linemen expected to return in 2022.