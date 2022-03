New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, shown Oct. 3, 2021, missed most of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints are re-signing veteran quarterback Jameis Winston after the franchise's failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson. League sources told ESPN, NFL Media and NOLA.com on Monday that Winston agreed to a two-year, $28 million with the Saints. According to the outlets, the pact also includes $21 million guaranteed. Advertisement

The Saints were one of four teams vying to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old Watson ultimately waived his no-trade clause and was sent to the Cleveland Browns for a package of draft picks last week.

Winston posted a 5-2 record in his first year as a starter with the Saints last season, but he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Oct. 31 that forced him to miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

The former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner posted a career-high passer rating of 102.8 with the Saints last year, completing 95 of 161 passes (59%) for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 166 yards and one touchdown.

Before initially joining the Saints in 2020, Winston spent his first five NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went 28-42 as a starter for the Bucs, completing 61.3% of his passes for 19,737 yards and 131 total touchdowns -- including 10 rushing scores. He also had 88 interceptions and 23 lost fumbles.