Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 17, 2022 / 7:58 PM

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade amid Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

By Connor Grott
Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade amid Deshaun Watson sweepstakes
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, shown Oct. 7, 2019, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has requested a trade from the organization, saying it is "in the best interests of both sides" to part ways.

"It's in the mutual interest of both sides for us to move on," Mayfield told ESPN on Thursday. "The relationship is too far gone to mend. It's in the best interests of both sides to move on."

Advertisement

However, league sources told ESPN, NFL Media and Cleveland.com that the Browns don't plan to honor Mayfield's trade request, setting up a potential conflict between the sides.

Mayfield's demand comes on the same day the Browns learned they were out of the running to acquire Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to reports, Cleveland was one of four teams to meet with Watson in the past week to gauge his interest in waiving his no-trade clause.

RELATED Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting

The Browns now face uncertainty at the position, though ESPN reported that Cleveland -- upon falling out of contention to land Watson -- would prefer to move forward with Mayfield under center.

NFL Media reported that Mayfield has a strong interest in joining the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the market for a starting quarterback after dealing Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Mayfield posted a statement on social media thanking the city of Cleveland and its fans "who truly embraced who I am." The post came as Browns officials were flying back from their Tuesday meeting with Watson.

RELATED All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Mayfield and his representatives learned about the Browns' meeting with Watson over social media, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Mayfield has endured a tumultuous tenure in Cleveland, where he has played under four different head coaches over his first four NFL seasons. He guided the Browns to their first postseason win in 26 years after the 2020 season.

Mayfield, however, sustained a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 of the 2021 season and struggled for the remainder of the year. He finished 27th in QBR as the Browns (8-9) missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons with Mayfield under center.

RELATED Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, underwent surgery to repair the labrum in January. He is expected to be fully cleared before training camp.

Latest Headlines

All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills
NFL // 22 hours ago
All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills
March 16 (UPI) -- Former Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller signed a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, the team announced.
ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
NFL // 1 day ago
ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football
March 16 (UPI) -- ESPN signed announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to multiyear agreements, which will bring the veteran duo into the Monday Night Football broadcast booth starting this September, the network announced Wednesday.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Deshaun Watson meeting
March 16 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a letter to fans on social media, thanking them for their support, amid news that the team met with and is interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson.
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins, offensive lineman Connor Williams agree to two-year deal
March 15 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and guard Connor Williams agreed to a two-year contract on Tuesday, which should bolster the offensive line in front of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
NFL // 2 days ago
Defensive end Randy Gregory snubs Cowboys offer, will join Broncos
March 15 (UPI) -- Defensive end Randy Gregory will sign with the Denver Broncos, and not the Dallas Cowboys, despite his former team's multiple announcements Tuesday that he decided to re-sign with the franchise in free agency.
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
NFL // 2 days ago
Patriots to trade DE Chase Winovich for Browns LB Mack Wilson
March 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, a source close to the league told UPI.
Chiefs to sign ex-Texans safety Justin Reid; Tyrann Mathieu likely out
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs to sign ex-Texans safety Justin Reid; Tyrann Mathieu likely out
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Houston Texans star safety Justin Reid to a multiyear contract, signaling the end of Tyrann Mathieu's time in Kansas City.
Ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signing 5-year contract with Chargers
NFL // 3 days ago
Ex-Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson signing 5-year contract with Chargers
March 14 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a lucrative multiyear contract.
Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jarvis Landry
NFL // 3 days ago
Cleveland Browns release wide receiver Jarvis Landry
March 14 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns terminated the contract of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team announced Monday.
Dolphins, free agent RB Chase Edmonds agree to two-year deal
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins, free agent RB Chase Edmonds agree to two-year deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a two-year contract with free agent running back Chase Edmonds, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
Dodgers, All-Star 1B Freddie Freeman agree to $162M deal
March Madness: Notre Dame edges Rutgers in 2OT, finalizes men's bracket
March Madness: Notre Dame edges Rutgers in 2OT, finalizes men's bracket
March Madness: Ex-UMBC stars hope to remain lone 16 seed to upset No. 1
March Madness: Ex-UMBC stars hope to remain lone 16 seed to upset No. 1
All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills
All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller signs 6-year deal with Buffalo Bills
March Madness: Providence, Wisconsin potential men's upset candidates
March Madness: Providence, Wisconsin potential men's upset candidates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement