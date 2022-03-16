Trending
March 16, 2022 / 1:49 PM

ESPN signs announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman for Monday Night Football

By Alex Butler
Broadcasters Joe Buck (pictured) and Troy Aikman will make their Monday Night Football debut in September on ESPN. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- ESPN signed announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to multiyear agreements, which will bring the veteran duo into the Monday Night Football broadcast booth starting this September, the network announced Wednesday.

"When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it, especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a news release.

"The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators."

The network said Aikman and Buck also will contribute content for ESPN+. Aikman and Buck will unite for their 21st NFL season when they make their Monday Night Football debut on Sept. 12. They started their partnership in 2002, along with analyst Cris Collinsworth. Aikman and Buck, who started work as a duo in 2005, have called more than 275 regular-season games and more than 40 playoff games. They also were in the booth for six Super Bowls.

"The opportunity to be a voice on Monday Night Football, adding to its legacy and being a part of the future of the NFL on ESPN, has me motivated and reflective," Aikman said. "As a kid in California, the voices of Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, and my mom's personal favorite, Don Meredith, echoed throughout our living room each week.

"Joe and I are humbled to be part of that same tradition that has existed for more than 50 years across generations of football fans. I am looking forward to the next several years with ESPN and all our new teammates."

Aikman and Buck will replace last year's Monday Night Football crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. The veteran duo previously worked for Fox, but announced in February that they were leaving the network.

"Everything about Monday Night Football, including the broadcast, set the standard for the modern NFL experience," Buck said.

"My earliest memories of walking around football stadiums are tagging along with my dad as he called Monday Night Football on radio.

"To return to the stadium on Monday nights with Troy -- who I have the utmost comfort with and confidence in -- and begin a new chapter, for us and ESPN, has me excited about this season and our future."

