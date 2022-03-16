Browns QB Baker Mayfield thanks fans amid team's Desshaun Watson meeting

1/5

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (pictured) said he doesn't know what his future holds amid reports that his team met with fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted a letter to fans on social media, thanking them for their support, amid news that the team met with and is interested in acquiring Deshaun Watson. Mayfield posted the letter late Tuesday to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com hours earlier that Browns representatives were among those who traveled to met with Watson to discuss a potential trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. Advertisement

"The past four years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland," Mayfield wrote. "This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me. We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and downs.

"I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I can only control what I can, which is trusting in God's plan throughout this process. I have given this franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap."

Mayfield joined the Browns as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma totaled 27 touchdown passes in his first season. He also helped the team win seven games in 2018 for just the second time in 11 seasons.

Mayfield and the Browns went 6-10 in 2019 and 11-5 in 2020, their best record since 1994. The quarterback played through injuries in 2021, when he completed 60.5% of his throws for 3,010 yards, 17 scores and 13 interceptions. The Browns went 6-8 in his 14 starts and failed to make the playoffs.

"Whatever happens, I just want to say thank you to the fans who truly embraced who I am and the mentality that aligned so well with this city's hard working people," Mayfield wrote.

"Cleveland will always be a part of Emily [his wife] and my story. And we will always be thankful for the impact it has had and will have in our lives."

Watson did not play last season after he requested a trade and was the subject of 22 civil lawsuits from women who alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct against him. On Friday, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson on criminal charges. Watson could still receive a suspension from the NFL if the league finds he violated its personal conduct policy.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, completed a career-high 70.2% of his throws and totaled a league-high 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 starts in 2020. The two-time Pro Bowl selection led the team to a 4-12 record that season. Watson's Texans won 11 and 10 games, respectively, in 2018 and 2019.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are among the other teams linked to a potential Watson trade.