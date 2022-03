1/3

The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade linebacker Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade edge rusher Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson, a source close to the league told UPI. NFL trades cannot become official until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the official start of the new league year.

Winovich, 26, joined the Patriots as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound pass rusher totaled 11 tackles in 12 games last season. He totaled 5.5 sacks in 2019 and in 2020. Winovich is on the final year of his rookie contract.

Wilson, 24, joined the Browns as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound linebacker totaled 42 tackles in 14 games last season.

He totaled 163 tackles, nine passes defensed, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception in 43 appearances for the Browns. Wilson also is on the final year of his rookie deal.

While deals cannot become official until Wednesday, NFL teams were cleared Tuesday to start negotiations with agents of players. That window is open through the start of the league year.

NFL teams with new head coaches can start off-season workout programs April 4. All other NFL teams can start workouts April 18.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas.