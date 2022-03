1/3

Dallas Cowboys defender Randy Gregory (94) was set to hit free agency, but now is under contract through the next five seasons. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys reached tentative contract agreements with defensive end Randy Gregory and safety Malik Hooker on Tuesday, securing two playmakers for their defense for 2022 and beyond. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and USA Today about the agreements, which can't become official until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the start of the new league year. Advertisement

The Cowboys and Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million pact that includes $28 million guaranteed. Hooker will sign off on a two-year, $8 million deal.

The Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also agreed to a new contract on Monday. That deal will is worth $40 million over three years and includes $30 million guaranteed.

Gregory, 29, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2015 NFL Draft. The five-year veteran totaled six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defensed in 12 games last season. Gregory totaled 3.5 sacks in 10 games in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass rusher missed nearly three full seasons due suspensions from various violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Hooker, 25, entered the league as the No. 15 overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. He joined the Cowboys last off-season as a free agent. Hooker totaled 44 tackles, two passes defensed and an interception in 15 games last season. He totaled three starts for the Cowboys.

Advertisement

Gregory and Hooker were on track to become free agents Wednesday afternoon. Lawrence already was under contract through 2022, but his new pact will reduce his impact on the Cowboys' salary cap by $13 for next season.