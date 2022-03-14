Trending
NFL
March 14, 2022 / 8:01 AM

Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins agree to 1-year extension

By Alex Butler
1/5
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is now signed through 2023. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension, the team announced.

The Vikings confirmed Sunday that the deal was agreed to "in principle" and will keep Cousins under contract through the 2023 season.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team," Cousins said in a news release. "As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans."

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that the pact is worth $35 million and is fully guaranteed.

Cousins will receive $25 million of his salary through a signing bonus, paid over the remaining years of his contract. The deal allows the team to save nearly $14 million against the salary cap.

"Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning" Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Menshah said.

"High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path."

Cousins completed 66.3% of his throws for 4,221 yards, 33 scores and seven interceptions in 16 starts last season. He was 8-8 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. Cousins, 33, signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2020.

He is now scheduled to make $40 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023. His new deal includes voidable contract years in 2024 and 2025, which save the team salary cap space.

The Vikings were $17 million over the NFL's $208.2 million salary cap allowance last week and need to get under that limit by Wednesday, the start of the new league year.

